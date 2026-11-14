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Darth Vader's Lightsaber Becomes Most Expensive Star Wars Prop

Sat, 14 November 2026
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Star Wars movies may not be winning over their fanbase these days, as reflected in the disappointing box-office performance of The Mandalorian And Grogu, but interest in Star Wars memorabilia remains as strong as ever.

 

According to the New York Post, the lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader during his climactic duel with Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) has fetched a record price at an auction held on November 12. The same prop was also used in the 1983 sequel, Return Of The Jedi.

 

The lightsaber reportedly sold for $4.875 million at the Ultimate Star Wars auction, organised by Heritage Auctions in the US, making it the most expensive Star Wars prop ever sold at an auction.

 

The previous record was held by Tom Jung's original poster painting for Star Wars: A New Hope, which sold for $3.875 million. Another lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back, wielded by Luke Skywalker, also had made headlines when it fetched $3.75 million, along with the prop representing his severed hand.

 

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