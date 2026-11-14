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CRPF jawan sacked for posting death threat to commander on social media

Sat, 14 November 2026
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13:11
Representative image
Representative image
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has terminated a jawan from service for allegedly posting messages on social media threatening to kill his commander, officials said on Saturday.

Officials told PTI that the accused was identified as probationary Constable Pinak Nath from Assam who belonged to the Alpha Company of the CRPF's 33rd battalion based in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. He had joined the force recently, they said.

The jawan allegedly posted on a social media platform that he would kill his company commander and then himself, citing a recent incident in another force in which a jawan killed his senior and other colleagues using a service weapon, officials said.

The battalion's Commanding Officer conducted an inquiry, following which Nath was terminated from service on Friday under the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, they said.

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