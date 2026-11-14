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Cong stands with gig workers, considers them partners in progress: Rahul

Sat, 14 November 2026
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13:18
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dedicated the gig workers' welfare legislation enacted by the Telangana government to the workers, describing them as the foundation of the economy and partners in progress.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the ideology of BJP-RSS is aimed at benefiting big capitalists like "Adani, Ambani" while treating workers like bonded labourers.

Rahul Gandhi, who participated in a bike rally with gig workers in Hyderabad before addressing them, said the Congress has delivered on its promise of providing social security and protection to the gig workers by ensuring the enactment of the legislation by the state government.

Under the law, the gig workers will be entitled to Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, Rs 10 lakh health insurance and the government will provide wi-fi enabled rest zones, he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

The state government enacted the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, in March this year after Rahul Gandhi highlighted the concerns of the gig workers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

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