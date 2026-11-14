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Class 9 student stabs mother, jumps to death from high-rise

Sat, 14 November 2026
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A class 9 student allegedly stabbed his mother and ended his life by jumping from the terrace of a multi-storey building in Guwahati, police said on Saturday.

The student of a private school in Assam's Guwahati allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious injuries to her neck, at their residence in the Bamunimaidam area on Friday night, a senior officer said.

The teenager left home after the incident and reportedly posted details of the attack in his school WhatsApp group, asking others to locate the house and help his injured mother.

He went to the ABC area of the city and allegedly jumped to his death from a building's terrace, the officer said.

The injured woman was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The police have registered a case, and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the attack, the officer said.

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