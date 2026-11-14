Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Andhra Bags Rs 9.98 Trillion In Commitments At CII Summit

Sat, 14 November 2026
Share:
08:54
IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal play traditional drums at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, November 12, 2026. Photograph: @JaiTDP X/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal play traditional drums at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, November 12, 2026. Photograph: @JaiTDP X/ANI Photo

The two-day Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam attracted total investment commitments of Rs 9.98 trillion, taking the state's cumulative investment intent since the Telugu Desam Party government took charge in June 2024 to Rs 32.3 trillion.

On Friday, day 2, AP Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh signed deals with 24 companies involving investment of Rs 1.05 trillion. These are expected to create around 75,055 jobs. 

Among these are an integrated AI data centre project with an investment of Rs 31,387 crore by AM AI Factory and a Panchshil Realty hyperscale data centre with an investment of Rs 37,000 crore. 

Other MoUs signed include Waaree Energies' Rs10,000-crore investment creating 1,000 jobs, Smax Digitech India Ltd (AP Sports Village) with an investment of R 4,270 crore, Archean Group (Rs 2,000 crore) and AIL Dixon Technologies (Rs 450 crore).

"We are working with the belief of making Visakhapatnam the economic powerhouse of the country. Explaining the quantum computing project as an example, the chief minister brought forward this idea, brought experts and world-class institutions together and prepared an action plan. As part of that effort, we are going to set up India's first 156-qubit quantum computer in Amaravati," Lokesh said.

Investors showed keen interest in investing on a large scale in the aerospace, IT and electronics, data centre, semiconductor, healthcare and renewable energy sectors.

Representatives from more than 58 countries and 15 foreign ministers attended the Partnership Summit. 

"We held special meetings with representatives from Russia, Japan, Europe and other regions. In the MSME exhibition, one organisation is manufacturing components needed for quantum computing along with manufacturing heavy machinery equipment. This is proof of the industrial talent in the state," Lokesh said. 

"If investment agreements and job creation are one goal, our main aim is to create one entrepreneur from every family."

-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No threat behind grounding of flights: US Homeland Security
LIVE! No threat behind grounding of flights: US Homeland Security

FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11
FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11

A telecommunications outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) led to a nationwide ground stop across all US airports, disrupting thousands of flights. US officials confirmed no indication of a security threat, but...

Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse
Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse

Bilal Kazi, a 27-year-old Indian student, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the UK for online child sexual abuse. Kazi, described as a "serial online groomer," exploited and coerced numerous girls aged 10-15 by posing as a...

Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services
Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Friday disrupted services like Outlook and Teams for thousands of users globally. The incident also impacted AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic that rely on Microsoft connectors. Microsoft...

US Treasury chief shifts to military base after Iran threats
US Treasury chief shifts to military base after Iran threats

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that he relocated from his Washington residence to a military base on Secret Service instructions following Iranian death threats, delivering a blunt rebuke to Tehran's leadership and...