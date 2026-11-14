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Ahmedabad DCPU Wants Strict Restrictions For Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Sat, 14 November 2026
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14:27
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 21 concert at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the local District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has requested the city police to impose strict content and safety restrictions.

Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar wrote to city Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut outlining several preventative measures.Â 

Authorities have asked that Dosanjh be barred from performing four specific tracks -- Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Feem LabbiyaÂ and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara DiÂ --stating they glorify alcohol, narcotics and weapons even if the lyrics are tweaked live on stage.

The DCPU requested a ban on the singer wearing crossed silver bullet belts (bandoliers) or dummy cartridges across his chest, arguing that such accessories promote gun culture.

Organisers and police were urged to ensure that children are not invited onto the stage during the performance.Â 

The Ahmedabad request follows a similar directive in Madhya Pradesh, where authorities barred Dosanjh from singing the same four tracks at his November 15 show in Indore.

In 2024, Dosanjh faced comparable notices from Telangana authorities during his Hyderabad concert, prompting him to alter his lyrics on stage and challenge state governments to declare dry days.Â 

During his previous Ahmedabad show in November 2024, he voluntarily skipped alcohol-themed songs in respect for Gujarat's liquor prohibition laws.

-- SUBHASH K JHA
Â 

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