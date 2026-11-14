Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

After 6 years, Akali Dal, BJP may form alliance again

Sat, 14 November 2026
Share:
18:19
Pic: Sukhbir Singh Badal/Facebook
Pic: Sukhbir Singh Badal/Facebook
Negotiations on seat-sharing between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls are underway, sources claimed on Saturday amid speculation that the two parties may join hands again.

After the finalisation of seats, a formal announcement on the alliance is expected this month, according to sources in both the SAD and BJP.

In another development, Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil, who is also the BJP's Punjab election in-charge, is expected to visit Punjab on November 17. He will be meeting state BJP leaders in Chandigarh, sources said.

The visit assumes significance as talk about a possible reunion between the former allies gathers momentum.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi a few days ago, sources said.

Singh is learnt to have discussed state issues, including drug abuse, with the PM, they said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also part of the Modi government as a minister with Cabinet rank.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India no longer a democracy under BJP: Rahul
LIVE! India no longer a democracy under BJP: Rahul

Noel Tata fears public listing may change 'Tata way'
Noel Tata fears public listing may change 'Tata way'

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has voiced concerns that a proposed public listing of Tata Sons could fundamentally alter the group's traditional business philosophy, potentially leading to profits being prioritised over philanthropy....

'Ajit Pawar's death put full stop': Supriya Sule on NCP merger
'Ajit Pawar's death put full stop': Supriya Sule on NCP merger

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule has categorically stated that merger discussions between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party ended for her after the death of her cousin Ajit Pawar. She also dismissed any speculation about her...

China border has become 'more alive': Jaishankar
China border has become 'more alive': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India's border with China has become "more alive," necessitating a greater and sustained commitment of Indian troops. He highlighted India's enhanced military capabilities along the LAC...

Cong vs Cong erupts after DKS's remarks on Mekedatu dam
Cong vs Cong erupts after DKS's remarks on Mekedatu dam

Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore has strongly condemned Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for advocating the Mekedatu dam project in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tagore warned that...