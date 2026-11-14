After 6 years, Akali Dal, BJP may form alliance again

18:19

Pic: Sukhbir Singh Badal/Facebook

Negotiations on seat-sharing between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls are underway, sources claimed on Saturday amid speculation that the two parties may join hands again.



After the finalisation of seats, a formal announcement on the alliance is expected this month, according to sources in both the SAD and BJP.



In another development, Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil, who is also the BJP's Punjab election in-charge, is expected to visit Punjab on November 17. He will be meeting state BJP leaders in Chandigarh, sources said.



The visit assumes significance as talk about a possible reunion between the former allies gathers momentum.



Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi a few days ago, sources said.



Singh is learnt to have discussed state issues, including drug abuse, with the PM, they said.



The Shiromani Akali Dal had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.



Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also part of the Modi government as a minister with Cabinet rank.