ABVP student leader, 3 others booked for rape of minor in Haldwani

14:59

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has condemned the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, and demanded strict legal action against those responsible.



In a statement, the RSS-affiliated student organisation said it viewed the incident with "utmost seriousness" and would make every possible effort to ensure justice for the victim.



A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a hotel in Mukhani area on Thursday night, following which police arrested four men, including an ABVP leader. Police said that all four suspects were reportedly members of the city's well-known ITI Gang.



The ABVP leader has been identified as Dheeraj Bisht, while three others are Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri, and Himanshu Goni, according to police.



"A serious incident of sexual assault against a minor girl in Haldwani has come to light through media and social media reports. ABVP strongly condemns this heinous incident and demands the strictest legal action against those responsible to ensure speedy justice for the victim," the statement read.



ABVP Uttarakhand State Secretary Yashwant Panwar said, "ABVP will extend all possible assistance to the victim to ensure justice in this serious matter. ABVP demands that the administration take the strictest possible action against those responsible so that the victim receives speedy justice."



The student organisation said it remained committed to ensuring the safety, dignity and honour of female students and called for speedy justice for the victim