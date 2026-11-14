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'Abki baar, AQI 400-paar': Cong taunts PM over Delhi air pollution

Sat, 14 November 2026
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In a veiled jibe, the Congress on Saturday taunted the prime minister over his "400 paar" slogan and linked it to air pollution, saying the slogan has come true at least in the context of Delhi's AQI levels.

"Abki baar, AQI 400-paar (This time, AQI over 400).

"The 'pravachanmantri's' (preaching minister's) slogan is coming true when it comes to AQI!," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

He cited reports of rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had coined the "abki baar 400-paar" slogan during the 2024 general elections, urging voters to elect an NDA government with over 400 Lok Sabha seats.

"Delhi has become the most polluted city in the world. The air is so toxic that breathing has become difficult. Children and the elderly are paying the heaviest price. The crisis in breathing is worsening, and so is the number of patients in hospitals," Ramesh said in his post.

"Slogans were tossed into the air; now the air itself has turned to poison!," the Congress leader also taunted.

Multiple air quality monitoring stations in the city have been recording AQI in the 'severe' (400-500) category for the past few days, with the national capital's average AQI also breaching the 400-mark on Friday.

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