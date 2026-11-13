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Will visit Ram Temple, 'Brahmins' have been consulted: Akhilesh

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday all but confirmed his visit to the Ram Temple next month, saying "members of the Brahmin community" have been consulted and he would visit Ayodhya.

"As for the date, our Pawan Pandey has consulted with many members of the Brahmin community, examined the planets (nakshatras), and drawing upon knowledge of astronomy, has determined a specific date and time, taking into account the positions of the Sun and the Moon," he told reporters, in a tongue-in-cheek response.

On November 7, Pandey, a former Ayodhya MLA, said the SP chief would visit Ayodhya on December 12 - an announcement that has spiced up politics in the Hindi heartland state.

The ruling BJP has been attacking Yadav for not visiting the Ram Temple because of his "appeasement politics", while the SP chief has been vociferously decrying "chanda chori" at the Ram Temple, accusing the BJP and Sangh outfits of malfeasance.

According to Pandey, Yadav and his wife, Dimple Yadav, also an MP, will visit the Ram Temple and the Hanumangarhi Temple.

This would be Yadav's first visit to the Ram Temple since its January 2024 inauguration. He last visited Ayodhya, but not the temple, in October 2026 to attend a religious katha.

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