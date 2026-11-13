Will Modi Meet Trump In Manila?

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IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald John Trump meet during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. Photograph: Press Information Bureau





Modi last met Trump on June 17, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven, or G7, Summit in France, a meeting that took place between the two after more than a year during which India-US ties frayed over the White House's proximity to Pakistan's military leadership, and issues related to immigration, energy and tariffs.



Modi's meeting with Trump, if it takes place in Manila, will be their first after the reverses that Trump's Republican Party faced in the mid-term polls in the US earlier this month. The two are likely to have a bilateral meeting when Modi visits Florida to attend the Group of 20, or G20, Summit, in mid-December.







--Archis Mohan, Business Standard MEA officials on Thursday said they did not yet have a details on whether a meeting of the Quad leaders would take place in Manila. Officials said it would be incorrect to infer that Washington has lost interest in the Quad grouping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Manila, the Philippines, which is to be held next week, is still in the works while a meeting of the Quad Summit remains uncertain, ministry of external affairs officials said on Thursday.Modi had skipped attending last year's annual India-Association of South Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, in Kuala Lumpur, and addressed it virtually, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the East Asia Summit.The PM will be on a three-day visit to Manila, beginning Monday, to attend the annual ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit.