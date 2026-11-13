Why Sonia was given a Russian name

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Sonia Gandhi with her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Photograph: @INCIndia X / ANI Photo

Sonia Gandhi and her sister Anouchka are named after two Russian children whom her father, Sergeant Major Stefano Maino, would share his meagre ration with while stationed at an army camp during the Russian campaign in World War II, writes Sonia in her memoir Belonging - A Journey of Love.



The Italian army was defeated and on the retreat in 1943 after a gruelling campaign fought in Russia's bitter winter. Sergeant Major Maino's battalion lived in a camp on the outskirts of a town in present day Ukraine.



The Italian soldiers who survived the war were weary, food was scarce, clothing was insufficient and the Russian winter had taken a heavy toll.



The camp was near a factory whose workers and their families, weak and hungry, would assemble every day near the camp's kitchen pleading for food from the soldiers.



Sergeant Major Maino, then 26, would share his small meal with the two sisters and their family. He came to know their names through sign language.



Later, when he became a dad, he named his elder daughters after the two Russian girls whose memory had remained with him.



-- REDIFF NEWS