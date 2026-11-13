What SRK Wants Most In The World

'If I am driving in some city and I like the city, my first words are, 'yahan ghar le lete hain.' So my kids say, 'Papa har jagah pe ghar thodi na le sakte hai humlog.'



'I have been fortunate and God has been kind; the reason for having a house is because I didn't have one till I got married and I bought my first house.



'For me it is very important and I tell this to everyone. Zindagi mein acha bhi hota hai burra bhi hota hai. There are good days, bad days, happy days. There are wonderful days and there are some very depressing days.



'When you finally come knocking you need to come back to your own home. Why? Because you regenerate there. You refigure things out and go back to face the harsh world again.'





--REDIFF MOVIES

To own a house.King Khan bared his heart at an event in Dubai where he launched Shahrukhz Residency by Danube.'I came from a background where my parents died early. This is not a sob story. This is how it was. I didn't have a house. So a house was my biggest yearning.''Of course, I love my films, I love my family and I love my work. But the only thing I love in the world more is to have a house and my children make fun of me,' SRK said.