US Stonewalled Singapore Request On Alice Huang Probe

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IMAGE: A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang attending a dinner with then Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. Photograph: CTI via/Reuters





Singapore impounded Alice Huang's passport in June 2025 and began probing Megaspeed, the Singapore company where she was listed as managing director, for routing Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls.



When the Singapore government reached out to the US justice department and the FBI in September 2025 to ascertain whether Megaspeed was falsifying customs declarations, 'Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance', the Singapore government stated.



In February, unable to prove any wrongdoing because of American reluctance, Singapore returned the passport to Alice Huang who left the country the next day. She is banned from entering Singapore and Taiwan and her current whereabouts are not known.



Meanwhile Republican lawmakers want US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify before Congress why he permitted Nvidia chips to be sold to Megaspeed.



'There needs to be a thorough investigation and accountability for the outrageous circumvention of national security export controls,' Republican Senator John Cornyn told the Financial Times. 'Heads should roll.'



The Financial Times reported this week that the US 'commerce department had delayed efforts to add Megaspeed to Washington's blacklist of companies the US considers a risk to national security.'



'The Trump administration must also answer for what it did once it learned about Mr Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset,' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Thursday.





'Were government officials told not to investigate because of Trump's relationship with Mr.Huang? What did Trump know when he personally invited Mr Huang aboard Air Force One?'



President Donald Trump claimed he did not know about the espionage allegations at the time, but various news outlets have reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Trump that American intelligence were suspicious that a lady (Alice Huang) close to Jensen Huang was working for China before Huang boarded Air Force One at Alaska on the way to Beijing.





-- REDIFF NEWS

L'affairehas raised questions about how the Trump administration responded to the intelligence alert thatwas working for China's Ministry of State Security.Singapore's government on Thursday revealed that its requests for help on Alice Huang were stonewalled by the US.