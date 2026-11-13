Two Bangladeshi nationals found staying illegally in Mangaluru detained

22:16

Two Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying illegally in India and working at a restaurant near Panambur Beach in Mangaluru were detained here on Friday, the police said.



Acting on specific information received by the Panambur police inspector that two Bangladeshi nationals were employed at a restaurant in the area, a police team raided the establishment and detained the two persons identified as Ashikul Islam and MD Ameen, they said.



During questioning, the police found that the two had been staying in India without valid documents or official authorisation, a senior police officer said.



The police have initiated legal proceedings to place them in a detention centre for illegal immigrants.



They will subsequently be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and steps will be taken to deport them to Bangladesh in accordance with the law, they added.