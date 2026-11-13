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Tinnu Anand Seriously Injured, Says He Is Recovering

Fri, 13 November 2026
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10:28
Photograph: Nadisha Daniel for Rediff
Photograph: Nadisha Daniel for Rediff

Veteran actor and filmmaker Tinnu Anand is recovering at home after suffering five fractured ribs and a punctured lung. 

The 81-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and has recently been discharged.

 Doctors have instructed him to remain indoors, avoid physical exertion, and stay on complete bed rest.

 Tinnu who directed Amitabh Bachchan in Shahenshah, Main Azaad Hoon and Kaalia, is undergoing physiotherapy at home while dealing with significant discomfort. Everyday movements such as sitting up, lying down, getting out of bed, and speaking remain painful as his ribs heal.

When I reached out to the prolific actor-director, he assured me he was recovering well at home.

Please read these fine interviews with Mr Anand: https://m.rediff.com/movies/slide-show/slide-show-1-interview-with-tinnu-anand/20130611.htm and https://www.rediff.com/movies/slide-show/slide-show-1-i-wanted-to-remake-satyajit-rays-film-100-years/20130517.htm

-- SUBHASH K JHA



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