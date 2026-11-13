Tinnu Anand Seriously Injured, Says He Is Recovering





https://m.rediff.com/movies/slide-show/slide-show-1-interview-with-tinnu-anand/20130611.htm and https://www.rediff.com/movies/slide-show/slide-show-1-i-wanted-to-remake-satyajit-rays-film-100-years/20130517.htm



SUBHASH K JHA







-- Please read these fine interviews with Mr Anand:and

The 81-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and has recently been discharged.Doctors have instructed him to remain indoors, avoid physical exertion, and stay on complete bed rest.Tinnu who directedinand, is undergoing physiotherapy at home while dealing with significant discomfort. Everyday movements such as sitting up, lying down, getting out of bed, and speaking remain painful as his ribs heal.When I reached out to the prolific actor-director, he assured me he was recovering well at home.