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Three of family die after suspected poisoning over land dispute in Bihar

Fri, 13 November 2026
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18:40
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A woman, her 12-year-old son and mother-in-law died after allegedly consuming poison following a dispute over the sale of ancestral land in Bihar's Vaishali district, the police said on Friday.

The woman's 15-year-old daughter, who also allegedly consumed poison, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hajipur, they said.

The incident took place at Premraj village in Goraul police station area on Thursday night, they added.

Goraul SHO Sunil Kumar said the police rushed to the spot after receiving information and took the girl to hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Seema's husband Rahul, the only son of the family's patriarch, Shyamnandan Singh, had secretly sold a portion of their ancestral land.

After learning about the sale, Seema obtained a copy of the land registration documents and confronted him, opposing the transaction.

Rahul allegedly assaulted his mother and wife before leaving the house on Thursday. 

The two women are suspected to have subsequently consumed poison and administered it to the children, police said.

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