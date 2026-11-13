The Ramayana: One classic, many names in many lands

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IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana Part 1.





Nepal: The Nepali name for their translation of Ramayana is Bhanubhakta Ramayana or Bhanubhaktako Ramayana and was written and adapted by the country's first poet Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya.





Philippines: On the island of Mindanao, when Hindi and Biddhist influences strongly prevailed, the Ramayana was known to the locals as Maharadia Lawana.





The epic is cherished, enacted and retold in several other countries under its original name, Ramayana too, in Fiji, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Mauritius.





Interestingly, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has been very popular in countries where the Ramayana has a place in local history and culture, be it Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and other Asian countries.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

An epic as important and colourful as the Ramayana travelled far, reaching many shores.Each version was told in a local language and received a local name.Here are the names of its adaptations in different countries:Thailand: Named asand the ancient capital Ayutthaya is named after Ayodhya.Cambodia: Locals have called the epic. Scenes from the Ramayana are gorgeously carved into the stone walls of the famous Angkor Wat.Indonesia: In Java and Bali, the Ramayana is known as the. The 9th century Prambanan Temple in southern Java is the locale for ballet enactments and its retelling.Myanmar: Known asor. Ram is Yama and Sita is Thida.Laos: A national epic, Laotians know the Ramayana by the name offor the brothers Rama and Lakshmana.Malaysia:andare the titles for both adaptations in Malayasia.