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IMAGE: Ross Omelet and Poee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nilanjan Sasmal/Wikimedia Commons





Typical Macanese fare runs to: minced pork or Minchi, which is served with rice, African Chicken, Egg Tarts.



But the Portuguese and Dutch were the first colonisers in many areas in Asia and various fusion food cultures arose at around the same time.



Malacca, home to Malays, Chinese, Indians, was colonised by the Portuguese in 1511 and Kristang cuisine was the result -- Curry Debal (a kind of devilled eggs curry), Inchi Mintu (a crab dish), Ikan Bakar (Portuguese-style baked fish).



The Portuguese arrived in India around then too -- 1503 in Kochi and 1510 in Goa.



Goa has a slew of multicultural dishes that emerged after the conquering Portuguese reached and were heavily influenced by that European style and its use of vinegar -- Chicken Xacuti, Pork Sorpotel, Feijoada (Portuguese style stew), Cafreal, Bibinca, Vindahlo (garlic and wine-accented pork curry), Pao/Poi.



In Kerala, dishes like Fish Moilee (a Portuguese-influenced stew) and Kerala-Portuguese Vindaloos came along. The Portuguese brought to Kerala potatoes, chillies, tomatoes and the technique of steaming.



When the Dutch sailed to Indonesia and established an outpost in the early 1600s, Indo cuisine was born -- Solo Salad, Bistik Jawa (Javanese beef steak), Semur (Indonesian stew), Sayur Kacang Merah or Bruinebonensoep (bean stew), Sop Buntut (oxtail soup), Pandan Cake.



The somewhat later arrival of the British in Asia gave rise to various Anglo-influenced fusion cuisines -- Think Mulligatawny Soup, Baked Pork Chop Rice, Egg Tarts.



But the blending of different cuisines, whether it happened historically or now, only enriches food and kicks up the most unusual and tastiest of fusion dishes.



-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

Where did the first fusion food develop in the world?According to a recent article in CNN, it was in Macao, next to Mainland China. The Portuguese established a colony in Macao in 1557 and Macanese food soon followed -- the marriage of Macao and Portuguese cuisine.That's when olive oils and sausages brought by the seafaring Portuguese met Chinese rice and spices.