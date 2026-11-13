Teacher arrested for molesting girl students during computer class in UP

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After examining the complaint, the police registered a case against Sharma under the POCSO Act and arrested him, Singh said.

A computer teacher at an English-medium school in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has been arrested for allegedly molesting several minor girl students of Class 3 during a computer class, the police said on Friday.The accused, identified as Ayush Sharma, a resident of Mahadevpuram locality, was arrested and sent to jail after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.Baheri circle officer Arun Singh said the alleged incident took place during a computer class at the school in the Baheri police station area.The students informed their family members about the teacher's alleged conduct after returning home from school. Their parents subsequently approached the school principal and complained about the incident, following which the accused teacher was removed from the school, the police said.The parents later lodged a complaint with the police.