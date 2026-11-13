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Tata-Owned Jaguar Land Rover Suffers Reverse In Dutch Court

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Jaguar Land Rover's Defender
Jaguar Land Rover's Defender
Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover has been engaged in a legal battle with the Chinese-owned BYD.

JLR claims that BYD has cloned the Defender, its best-selling car, as the Ti7 which is also much cheaper.

JLR raided BYD offices in The Netherlands in August to gather evidence against the Chinese auto maker.

On Wednesday, a judge at The Hague ordered JLR to destroy all the evidence secured in the raids. Not doing so, JLR would risk fines of about half a million euros.

BYD had challenged the JLR raids in court as a 'fishing expedition' and claimed that the digital records also featured technical and commercially sensitive data.

Judge Hugo van Heemstra 'ordered JLR to destroy the material or return it to BYD within 24 hours of the ruling'.

JLR was also ordered to pay BYD €25,376.57 towards legal costs.

JLR now plans to obtain an injunction to prevent BYD's Ti7 from being sold in Europe.

-- REDIFF MONEY

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