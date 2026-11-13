Special combing operation conducted in Gurugram to strengthen security

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With the assistance of a dog squad, they checked for explosives, narcotics, and other suspicious items.





Police officers also assessed security arrangements at various locations while keeping a close watch for any suspicious activity, they added.



According to the police, the primary objective of the operation was to ensure public safety, keep anti-social elements in check, and identify any suspicious objects or individuals in a timely manner.





This action is part of the special operations being conducted in the city for routine security checks and crime control.



"No suspicious objects or untoward activities were detected during the combing operation. The police have urged the public to immediately report any unattended objects or suspicious activities by calling 112 or contacting the nearest police station. Such operations will continue in the future to maintain security in the city", DCP (West) YVR Shashi Shekhar said.

The Gurugram police conducted a special combing operation in the Arjun Nagar, Ram Nagar, and New Colony areas of Gurugram to strengthen security arrangements and keep a watch on suspicious activities, the police said on Friday.This operation involved a dog squad, as well as specialized teams from the local police stations and other police personnel, they added.During the operation, police teams conducted intensive searches in the streets, public spaces, and sensitive areas across all three zones.