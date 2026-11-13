Several Southeast Asian nations keen to acquire BrahMos missiles: CEO

16:24

BrahMos Aerospace CEO and MD Jaiteerth R Joshi on Friday said the company has supplied BrahMos missiles to the Philippines and signed an agreement with Vietnam, while several other Southeast Asian countries have also shown interest.



Talks with the interested countries are at an advanced stage, he said. "Once the government clears it, we will have a deal with them," he told reporters here.



Joshi was responding to a question on which countries had finalised deals and with which others talks were under way, given the surge in demand for the missile after Operation Sindoor.



He said Operation Sindoor had not been anticipated, and that non-destructive testing (NDT) had ensured the missiles' reliability.



"NDT plays a vital role for any product. Operation Sindoor was never anticipated. The missiles were made 10, 15, 20 years back. NDT has ensured their reliability. The moment we took the item and fired, it went and delivered," he said.



Joshi was briefing reporters on the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies (NDE 2026) and AeroNDT 2026, the 15th International Symposium on NDT in Aerospace, to be hosted by the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ISNT) in Hyderabad from November 15 to 17.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony on November 15.



NDE 2026 is expected to draw more than 2,000 professionals, researchers, academics and industry leaders. More than 100 foreign speakers will take part, and over 100 exhibitors from India and abroad will showcase their equipment.



The event offers significant business potential for industry, with deals worth more than Rs 3,000 crore and technology exchanges and MoUs expected, Joshi said.



Special care has been taken to let engineering students gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art equipment, he added.