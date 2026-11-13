Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Several Southeast Asian nations keen to acquire BrahMos missiles: CEO

Fri, 13 November 2026
Share:
16:24
image
BrahMos Aerospace CEO and MD Jaiteerth R Joshi on Friday said the company has supplied BrahMos missiles to the Philippines and signed an agreement with Vietnam, while several other Southeast Asian countries have also shown interest.

Talks with the interested countries are at an advanced stage, he said. "Once the government clears it, we will have a deal with them," he told reporters here.

Joshi was responding to a question on which countries had finalised deals and with which others talks were under way, given the surge in demand for the missile after Operation Sindoor.

He said Operation Sindoor had not been anticipated, and that non-destructive testing (NDT) had ensured the missiles' reliability.

"NDT plays a vital role for any product. Operation Sindoor was never anticipated. The missiles were made 10, 15, 20 years back. NDT has ensured their reliability. The moment we took the item and fired, it went and delivered," he said.

Joshi was briefing reporters on the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies (NDE 2026) and AeroNDT 2026, the 15th International Symposium on NDT in Aerospace, to be hosted by the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ISNT) in Hyderabad from November 15 to 17.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony on November 15.

NDE 2026 is expected to draw more than 2,000 professionals, researchers, academics and industry leaders. More than 100 foreign speakers will take part, and over 100 exhibitors from India and abroad will showcase their equipment.

The event offers significant business potential for industry, with deals worth more than Rs 3,000 crore and technology exchanges and MoUs expected, Joshi said.

Special care has been taken to let engineering students gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art equipment, he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'More the bhakts comment...': Rahul on BJP criticism of Sonia book
LIVE! 'More the bhakts comment...': Rahul on BJP criticism of Sonia book

'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi
'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one debate, claiming he possesses proof of allegations against Modi on his phone, which he alleges is being tapped by the Prime...

Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services
Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Friday disrupted services like Outlook and Teams for thousands of users globally. The incident also impacted AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic that rely on Microsoft connectors. Microsoft...

PAN, voter card alone can't establish Indian citizenship: HC
PAN, voter card alone can't establish Indian citizenship: HC

The Gauhati High Court has ruled that a PAN card and an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) alone are insufficient to establish Indian citizenship or family relationships without supporting records. The court upheld a Foreigners...

Another cyclone forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify by Nov 15
Another cyclone forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify by Nov 15

A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression by November 15. This weather system is likely to bring squally weather and increased wind speeds to the region. Consequently,...