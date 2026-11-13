Services being restored in Asia-Pac, says Microsoft

18:12

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Its focus is now on extending the recovery actions to affected infrastructure in other regions and on reducing email queues and backlogs, it said.



"We regret the disruption today's outage has caused for many of our customers. Our global teams continue to work with urgency to resolve the issue," Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia, said in a post on LinkedIn.



Charles Lamanna, EVP of Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft, said in a post on X that there was "no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity".



The company's status page also said it had no evidence of malicious activity associated with the incident and that it would share a full post-incident report with the root cause after mitigation is complete.

Microsoft on Friday said it has completed recovery actions across parts of its affected infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region and traffic is being gradually restored, even as its Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook email, remained disrupted for a second day.The company's service health page continued to show "service degradation" for Microsoft 365 business and enterprise customers and its consumer products as of an update at 4:30 pm IST.Microsoft said it was seeing improvements in mailbox access and delayed email processing, but some users may continue to experience intermittent issues.