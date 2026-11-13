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Sensex snaps 3-day rally, drops 318 points

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally amid expectations of an RBI policy rate hike next month after retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October.


The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,592.45. During the day, it tumbled 622.26 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 81,288.75.

This is the first major decline for both the benchmark indices this month.

Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were among the winners.


With inflation moving beyond the RBI's comfort band, expectations of monetary easing could also be pushed further out, limiting the scope for a sustained market recovery, he added.

A total of 2,462 stocks declined, while 1,965 advanced and 245 remained unchanged on the BSE.


On Thursday, the Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 81,911.01. The Nifty was up 44.30 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 25,299.35.

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