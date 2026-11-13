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Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's names spotted as 'Avengers: Doomsday' writers

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Theatrical movie release poster of Deadpool & Wolverine
Theatrical movie release poster of Deadpool & Wolverine
Ryan 'Deadpool' Reynolds and Hugh 'Wolverine' Jackman's names have been spotted by fans in the Writer's Guild of America's directory for screenwriting credits for Avengers: Doomsday.

Their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a cult following. Ryan Reynolds was also one of the writers on Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans are speculating there may be another film with a crossover between the two superheroes.

Marvel veteran Stephen McFeely as well as Michael Waldron are listed as the main writers. 

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres December 18, 2026. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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