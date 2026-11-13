Rs 8,000 Diwali gift from Modi? Beware, say cyber cops

09:36

The Gujarat police have warned people against fake messages claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offering Rs 8,000 as Diwali cash assistance, cautioning that clicking on the accompanying links could lead to WhatsApp account hacking and the theft of banking information.



Cyber fraudsters are circulating these messages on social media platforms, exploiting the festive season and the promise of easy money to trick people into downloading malicious mobile applications, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch said in a press release.



"The fraudulent messages claim citizens are being offered Rs 8,000 by the Prime Minister on the occasion of Diwali. On clicking the link, users are directed to a fake website, which claims that their mobile number has been selected for the cash benefit," it said on Thursday.



People are then asked to forward the message to five WhatsApp or Telegram groups or 20 friends to spread the malicious link further. In the next step, users are asked to enter their mobile number to claim the purported amount, the release said.



"An eight-digit connection code then appears on the screen, and users are instructed to enter it under the 'Linked Devices' option in WhatsApp," it said.



Once the code is entered, fraudsters gain access to the victim's WhatsApp account by linking it to an unauthorised device, the police said.



"The scammers subsequently lure users into downloading malicious Android application package (.apk) files under the pretext of completing a PhonePe cash withdrawal or receiving the promised amount. Once such an APK file is installed, hackers can gain access to SMS messages, OTPs, banking applications and other mobile data," the press note said.



It creates a very high risk of money being siphoned off from bank accounts, the police added.



Explaining the modus operandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Lavina Sinha said fraudsters specifically sought the victim's genuine WhatsApp number, as entering an incorrect number would not complete the process of linking the account to another device.



She said the scam could also involve fake gaming applications or payment links, which eventually prompt users to download APK files and compromise their devices.



Sinha said the Diwali bonus message is entirely fake and no such government scheme existed or had been announced.



"Fraudsters exploit festivals and events to target people by promising immediate financial benefits. Similar scams could emerge during other festivals, cricket matches, concerts and announcements of new government schemes," Sinha pointed out.