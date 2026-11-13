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Robbers drill hole in jewellery store wall, steal Rs 10 cr worth of valuables

Fri, 13 November 2026
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14:26
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
In a bizarre incident, unidentified men stole jewellery and valuables worth Rs 10 cr from a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradhesh's Katni after drilling a hole in the store's wall.

The CCTV footage at Kishna Jewellers in the Bargawan area shows a masked intruder entering the premises around 4 am with tools while an accomplice assisted him from outside.

The burglary took place on November 13 between 4 am and 7 am.

The police suspect that more than six people are involved in the crime. Some 265 fingerprints have been recovered from the scene.

The police found a gas cutter, a large oxygen cylinder, a domestic LPG cylinder, empty water bottles, screwdrivers, spanners and some clothes 300 metres away.

As per the jeweller's acquantances, burglars spread leaves under the damaged section of the rear wall to muffle the noise while they moved a gas cylinder inside to cut the safe open.

Further investigation is underway.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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