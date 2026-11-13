10:18

IMAGE: MP Bob Blackman sporting a marigold lapel pin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bob Blackman/Facebook





'But what is often forgotten is those millions of men and women, who came from across the Commonwealth to serve in this country. So, I wear the marigold to commemorate the 3.2 million Indians, who were the largest volunteer army in the Great War and the Second World War, who risked their lives in the service of this country'.



His speech was well-received with the British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reiterating what he said.



Contrary to British fears, when World War I began India fully backed Britain in spite of German overtures to Indian nationalists.





And in 1914, the Indian army under the British was much bigger than the British Army. Some 1.3 million Indian soldiers and labourers served in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and 47,746 were killed and 65,126 wounded.





It is a contribution that Britain ought to remember big-time.





Bob Blackman speaking:

-- REDIFF NEWS

It's been 108 years since World War I ended on November 11, 1918.Remembrance ceremonies for Armistice Day unfolded in many places in Europe as well as the US, Kenya, Zambia, Australia and New Zealand.Poppy flowers, poppy symbols and lapel pins abounded during the celebrations in London. But one Britisher chose to also wear a marigold lapel pin.He was, 70, the Conservative MP just re-elected for the fifth time from Harrow East and who has been serving that Asian-dominated constituency since 2010 (he takes oaths of allegiance on the Bible and the Bhagvad Gita).Blackman stood up in the British parliament to make a speech and explain why he was sporting a marigold:'On Armistice Day, I join the prime minister and the leader of opposition in paying tribute to all those who laid down their lives in the service of this country. So, we all wear our poppies with pride.