Ramayana Crosses Rs 1,000 crore At Box-Office

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: Part One, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @ramayanamovie/Instagram
On its eighth day of release, Ramayana: Part One
has crossed Rs 1,000 crores (Rs 1 billion) at the box office.
'Ramayana: Part One
has become the 11th Indian film to enter the prestigious club of crossing Rs 1,000 crore amount at box office,' box-office tracking website, Sacnilk.com
noted.
The other 10 films that have crossed Rs 1,000 crores at the box office are: Dangal, Dhurandhar 1, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Jawan, Pathan
and Kalki 2898 AD.
'The film's remarkable Diwali run, supported by nationwide multilingual demand and strong international collections, provided the foundation for its historic achievement,' Sacnilk noted.Ramayana: Part One
is having a free run at the box office as no other major film is being showcased in theatres, thus giving the movie advantage in terms of collection at the box office.
--REDIFF MOVIES