Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Ramayana Crosses Rs 1,000 crore At Box-Office

Fri, 13 November 2026
Share:
12:14
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: Part One, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @ramayanamovie/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: Part One, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @ramayanamovie/Instagram
On its eighth day of release, Ramayana: Part One has crossed Rs 1,000 crores (Rs 1 billion) at the box office.

'Ramayana: Part One has become the 11th Indian film to enter the prestigious club of crossing Rs 1,000 crore amount at box office,' box-office tracking website, Sacnilk.com noted.

The other 10 films that have crossed Rs 1,000 crores at the box office are: Dangal, Dhurandhar 1, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Jawan, Pathan and Kalki 2898 AD.

'The film's remarkable Diwali run, supported by nationwide multilingual demand and strong international collections, provided the foundation for its historic achievement,' Sacnilk noted.

Ramayana: Part One is having a free run at the box office as no other major film is being showcased in theatres, thus giving the movie advantage in terms of collection at the box office.

--REDIFF MOVIES 

TOP STORIES

Massive Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services
Massive Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Friday disrupted services like Outlook and Teams for thousands of users globally. The incident also impacted AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic that rely on Microsoft connectors. Microsoft...

India vs New Zealand Live Score 4th ODI: Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas out for ducks!
India vs New Zealand Live Score 4th ODI: Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas out for ducks!

LIVE! Govt bans Zakir Naik's IRF under UAPA for 5 more years
LIVE! Govt bans Zakir Naik's IRF under UAPA for 5 more years

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia had seen how Narasimha Rao had taken advantage of her political naivety and tried to undermine the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family.'

Brake failure caused Assam train derailment: Report
Brake failure caused Assam train derailment: Report

A preliminary probe into the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment on November 11 points to a malfunctioning main braking system.