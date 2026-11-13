Ramayana Crosses Rs 1,000 crore At Box-Office

12:14

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: Part One, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @ramayanamovie/Instagram





--REDIFF MOVIES



On its eighth day of release,has crossed Rs 1,000 crores (Rs 1 billion) at the box office.has become the 11th Indian film to enter the prestigious club of crossing Rs 1,000 crore amount at box office,' box-office tracking website,noted.The other 10 films that have crossed Rs 1,000 crores at the box office are:and'The film's remarkable Diwali run, supported by nationwide multilingual demand and strong international collections, provided the foundation for its historic achievement,' Sacnilk noted.is having a free run at the box office as no other major film is being showcased in theatres, thus giving the movie advantage in terms of collection at the box office.