Prince William flying with son on same plane breaks royal protocol

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Prince William is a helicopter pilot. Kind courtesy, Watches of Aviation/Instagram

Prince William and son George recently flew together on a British Airways scheduled flight to Spain to watch a Champions League football match between Barcelona and Aston Villa, their favourite team. They flew back together as well.



William, the next in line to the throne, and George, his successor travelling together is contrary to the recommendation of royal protocol. If, heaven forbid, should an aviation disaster occur it would risk wiping out two future kings at the same time, jeopardising the future of the monarchy. King Charles stopped travelling with his elder son, Prince William when he turned twelve, reports the Daily Mail.



Prince William, a former helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force, is a skilled pilot. He is known to have flown his family from Kensington Palace to Norfolk to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's displeasure. King Charles has also raised concerns about William flying his family, according to Royal Expert Robert Jobson's book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen as quoted by Daily Mail.



-- REDIFF NEWS