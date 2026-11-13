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PM Modi, DKS travel in newly-inaugurated Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere of the Metro Rail project in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore.

PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar together flagged off the new services and travelled on the Metro train. Modi and Shivakumar were also seen buying separate tickets from the counter.

The chief minister explained to the PM about the advantage of a double-decker elevated corridor having a metro rail line as well as a flyover to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Governor Sudha Yadav, MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister K B Gowda also travelled in the Metro train.

The total length of the Pink Line is 21.25 km, comprising 18 stations. While the elevated corridor, which the prime minister inaugurated, has six stations, the underground section will have 12 stations and is still under construction.

According to an official statement, the Pink Line Project from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere was developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore. The new stretch will enhance urban connectivity, ease daily commuting, reduce travel time and strengthen public transport facilities in Bengaluru.

According to the officials, the 7.5-km elevated section of the Namma Metro Pink Line running from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and Suddaguntepalya is expected to connect with the Electronic City line at Jayadeva station. It will begin operating for public use from 6 am on November 14.

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