People against SIR calls for nationwide protests from Nov 26

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People Against SIR, a platform of organisations and activists campaigning against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, on Thursday announced nationwide protests from November 26 to December 20, with a call to reclaim Delhi's Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.



The platform said the campaign would include demonstrations on the Constitution Day on November 26, mass gatherings on Human Rights Day on December 10, public meetings and rallies across states, and booth-level meetings.



The campaign will end on December 20, when the platform would appeal to President Droupadi Murmu to ensure restoration of voting rights before any elections are announced.



"Every street will be turned into Jantar Mantar," the platform said, calling for the re-notification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site.



The announcement was made after a meeting of the working group of People Against SIR, which discussed the implementation of decisions taken by its National Coordination Committee to intensify the campaign for scrapping the SIR exercise.



The platform said the Election Commission's recent decisions to provide another opportunity to voters left out of the draft electoral rolls in seven states and Union Territories were belated measures that did not address its concerns over the SIR process.