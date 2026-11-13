Panel probing Manipur violence asked to submit report by May 20

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Justice Chauhan took charge on March 1.

The Centre has given another six-month extension, till May 20 next year, to a Commission of Inquiry to submit its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed more than 260 lives, a government notification said.The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was formed on June 4, 2023, in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May that year.This is the seventh extension for the Commission. It was initially headed by former Gauhati high court chief justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28.