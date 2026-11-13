Pak court sentences man to 48 years in jail for 2021 attack on Chinese engineers

20:55

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi has sentenced a man to a cumulative 48 years in prison in connection with an attack on a vehicle carrying Chinese engineers in the city in 2021.



The court found Dad Bakhsh guilty on Friday in the case relating to the attack near Gulbai area in Karachi on July 28, 2021, in which one Chinese engineer was injured. Bakhsh and his accomplices had opened fire on the vehicle carrying the Chinese engineers.



The counter-terrorism department had registered two cases against Bakhsh in connection with the incident.



The court also imposed a fine of 7 lakh Pakistani rupees and ordered him to pay 8.5 lakh rupees as compensation to the injured foreign national.



In its verdict, the court said the prosecution had established through evidence that the accused had targeted the vehicle carrying Chinese engineers, noting that an attack on foreign nationals was a matter of national and international significance.



The verdict said the Chinese engineers were working on projects of national importance under bilateral agreements and that the objective of the attack was to incite hatred against foreign nationals, create unrest in the country and fuel violence.