Oppn not informed about special Parliament session: Priyanka

13:10

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Opposition parties had not been informed about any move by the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to pass the proposed Delimitation Bill.



Priyanka was attending various events in her constituency as part of the four-day visit which started on Wednesday.



She was responding to reporters' queries about reports suggesting that the government was planning a special session of Parliament to discuss the legislation.



"They have not intimated the rest of us. So, if they are planning it, I don't know. As of now, I have no information," she said.



Regarding the Opposition's protests against the Union government over various issues, Priyanka alleged that people expressing dissent were being silenced.



"Anybody who has something to say or wants to express themselves is put down and shut down. We have seen that happening over the last few months," she said.



"We are fighting for the Constitution and its values. We are fighting because all the institutions in our country that uphold the Constitution and its values are being systematically destroyed by the BJP," she alleged.