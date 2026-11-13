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Ola fined Rs 10 lakh over pre-ride tipping feature

Fri, 13 November 2026
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15:18
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the ride-hailing platform Ola for misleading consumers through the pre-ride tipping feature.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated in a release on November 13, Friday, that the authority directed ANI Technologies Private Limited that operates the Ola app to immediately discontinue the practice.

The order was deemed as an unfair trade practice and passed by the CCPA chief commissioner Nidhi Khare and commissioner Anupam Mishra, following an examination of the platform's pre-ride 'tip' and 'add-on' features.

Messages on the app such as "Adding a tip might help increase the chances of getting a ride faster" and "Tip now to boost the chances of getting a ride sooner" are creating a false impression that increase in the payment amount could speed up the ride confirmation.

The Motor Vehicles Aggregators Guidelines, 2025 permits tipping only after completion of a journey.

However, Ola's own booking data for the first half of June claims that requests carrying an add-on recorded acceptance rates of 38 per cent in Delhi, 40 per cent in Bengaluru and 39 per cent in Mumbai.

Without the add-on, the acceptance rates of bookings were 62 per cent, 68 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively. 

Ola maintained that additional payments did not increase chances of ride allocation.

The CCPA authorities found that the interface employed a dark pattern known as 'Confirm Shaming', creating a sense of fear among consumers that refusing additional payments could delay their rides.

The CCPA has directed Ola to discontinue all pre-ride payment prompts, irrespective of whether they are described as tips, add-ons or additional fares.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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