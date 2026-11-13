Ola fined Rs 10 lakh for pre-ride tipping feature

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The Motor Vehicles Aggregators Guidelines, 2025 permits tipping only after completion of a journey.



Ola maintained that additional payments did not increase chances of ride allocation.



The CCPA authorities found that the interface employed a dark pattern known as 'Confirm Shaming', creating a sense of fear among consumers that refusing additional payments could delay their rides.



The CCPA has directed Ola to discontinue all pre-ride payment prompts, irrespective of whether they are described as tips, add-ons or additional fares.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Ride-hailing platform Ola has been slapped with Rs 10 lakh fine by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for its pre-ride tipping feature.The ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution stated in a release on November 13, Friday, that ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates the Ola app, has been direected to immediately discontinue the practice.The order was deemed as an unfair trade practice and passed by the CCPA chief commissioner Nidhi Khare and commissioner Anupam Mishra, following an examination of the platform's pre-ride 'tip' and 'add-on' features.Messages on the app such as "Adding a tip might help increase the chances of getting a ride faster" and "Tip now to boost the chances of getting a ride sooner" are creating a false impression that increase in the payment amount could speed up the ride confirmation.