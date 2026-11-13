



'Fibre may also help maintain healthy blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and support weight management, all of which can influence cardiovascular risk'.



Fruit juice on the other hand lacks both the fibre and the NEPP found in fibre.





-- REDIFF HEALTH

Studies have now shown that consuming not enough fruit, which does not include fruit juice, is associated and may be responsible for higher cholesterol, higher BP and heart disease.The link is the valuable fibre that fruits contain, in addition to certain key natural ingredients called nonextractable polyphenols (NEPP), which are part and parcel of the fibre that fruit contains.When NEPPs reach the colon along with the fibre, gut bacteria transforms them into important compounds that aid blood vessel health.Also eating whole fruit makes you feel full and cuts down snacking on the wrong foods.Canadian dietician Jennifer Pallian told, 'Fibre is particularly important for heart health because soluble fibre can help lower LDL cholesterol by binding to bile salts in the digestive tract and increasing their excretion.