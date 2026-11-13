Murdoch-Uday Shankar's Bodhi Tree takes over Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Bodhi Tree Systems focuses on investments across media, consumer technology, education and healthcare in emerging markets, including India and Southeast Asia.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Backed by James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, Bodhi Tree Systems is looking to expand in India and abroad.The partnership will help A2B's growth and positioning in the food and restaurant industry. It has over 15,000 employees, 160 outlets in India and more than 30 outlets internationally.Uday Shankar will serve as the chairperson of A2B's new board.