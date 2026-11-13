Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Murdoch-Uday Shankar's Bodhi Tree takes over Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Fri, 13 November 2026
Share:
15:03
Pic: Courtesy, a2b.official/Instagram
Pic: Courtesy, a2b.official/Instagram
South Indian food chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) is set to get a majority investor as Bodhi Tree Systems plans to invest USD 180 million in the QSR. 

Backed by James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, Bodhi Tree Systems is looking to expand in India and abroad.

The partnership will help A2B's growth and positioning in the food and restaurant industry. It has over 15,000 employees, 160 outlets in India and more than 30 outlets internationally.

Uday Shankar will serve as the chairperson of A2B's new board.

Bodhi Tree Systems focuses on investments across media, consumer technology, education and healthcare in emerging markets, including India and Southeast Asia.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh granted 1-day parole
LIVE! Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh granted 1-day parole

'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi
'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one debate, claiming he possesses proof of allegations against Modi on his phone, which he alleges is being tapped by the Prime...

Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services
Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Friday disrupted services like Outlook and Teams for thousands of users globally. The incident also impacted AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic that rely on Microsoft connectors. Microsoft...

PAN, voter card alone can't establish Indian citizenship: HC
PAN, voter card alone can't establish Indian citizenship: HC

The Gauhati High Court has ruled that a PAN card and an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) alone are insufficient to establish Indian citizenship or family relationships without supporting records. The court upheld a Foreigners...

Will Pakistan attend India's SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum?
Will Pakistan attend India's SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum?

India is set to host the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20-22, with several member and dialogue partner countries confirming participation. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed hope for...