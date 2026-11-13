MP man dies after chewing bomb resembling 'rasgulla'; friend booked

22:55

A man died in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh after his friend fed him a country-made bomb resembling a 'rasgulla', which exploded in his mouth, a police official said on Friday.



The incident took place at around 8 pm on November 10, Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure told reporters.



"Rajendra (35) was served a country-made bomb, which resembled a rasgulla, by his friend as a joke. The bomb exploded in his mouth when he chewed it. He was brought to the district hospital in a serious condition, where he died," Nagpure said.



The friend, identified as Rambhagat, has told police that one Dharmu gave him this country-made bomb, he added.



Rambhagat has been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act, the official said.