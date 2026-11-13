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Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams and AI services

Fri, 13 November 2026
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A Microsoft services outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 applications for more than five hours on Thursday, affecting thousands of users and also causing problems with connectors used by artificial intelligence services from OpenAI and Anthropic, Reuters reported.

Microsoft was still working to restore affected servers as of 6 pm Eastern Time, with the company reporting limited recovery as users gradually reconnected to its services.

According to Downdetector, reports of problems with Outlook peaked at 1,38,058 around 1 pm ET before declining to approximately 34,490 by Thursday evening. Reports of Microsoft 365 issues had fallen to nearly 13,000 by 5:47 pm ET, while 763 users reported trouble accessing Teams.

Microsoft said the disruption was linked to several servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable under elevated load, rather than an increase in traffic.

"We are aware and investigating reports of users experiencing issues with Microsoft 365 services, primarily issues with Exchange Online," the report said, citing a Microsoft spokesperson.

The company said restored servers had remained stable and that it was shifting traffic to alternate routes wherever possible while working to bring the remaining affected servers back online.

"As capacity is restored, users may experience a gradual recovery as their clients reconnect," Microsoft said in a statement.

The outage also affected business services that rely on Microsoft's systems. OpenAI said it was investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors, warning that new connections could be broken and tools might not work as expected.

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