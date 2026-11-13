Microsoft outage disrupts airline communication services

14:50

A global Microsoft service outage has disrupted airline operations worldwide, prompting major Indian carriers to issue passenger advisories.

Air India said it is closely monitoring the ongoing disruption and has temporarily rerouted its emails to ensure uninterrupted communication with passengers.

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and there is currently no impact on any of our communication channels. To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline. All channels are functioning as expected: Voice, AI.g, Social Media, Customer Notifications," the airline said in a social media post on X.

"We remain fully committed to supporting you at every step and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation," it added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said its email support services have been impacted by the global disruption, although other customer assistance channels remain operational.

"Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app," IndiGo said.

Similarly, Akasa Air issued an advisory informing passengers about delays in its email support services and advised them to use alternative communication channels for urgent assistance.

"Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently experiencing delays, and we may be unable to receive your emails. For immediate assistance, please contact our 24/7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606 112131 or reach out to us through our social media channels. Our team will be happy to assist you," it said in an X post.

Likewise, Delhi Airport has also issued an advisory, asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

A Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services for over five hours on Thursday, affecting thousands of users and AI service connectors used by OpenAI and Anthropic, Reuters reported.





Since late Thursday night, Microsoft's workplace platforms -- including Outlook and Teams -- have experienced a worldwide outage. According to the outage-tracking site Downdetector, users in India first started reporting disruptions around 11 pm on Thursday.

Although the volume of outage reports dipped overnight, it surged once more after 6 am on Friday.

In a statement on X, Microsoft noted that the strain on its infrastructure was not triggered by increased traffic but rather by "a number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable".

An update on the company's service health page at 11:16 am IST on Friday indicated "service degradation" affecting Microsoft 365 business and enterprise users.

The company said it was pursuing multiple workstreams to pinpoint the underlying cause of a traffic influx and to recover its backend servers.

"As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident," the company said, noting that a comprehensive post-incident report detailing the underlying cause will be released once the problem is resolved.