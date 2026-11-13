Marathi actor Nilesh Sable counsels Thane prison inmates

18:54

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In an effort to promote mental well-being and rehabilitation among inmates, the Thane Central Prison hosted a motivational and counselling session featuring popular Marathi actor Nilesh Sable, officials said on Friday.



Jointly organised by the prison administration and Pune-based Maher Mahila Pratishthan on Thursday, the programme focused on mental well-being and positive personality development of the inmates, a release issued by the jail authorities said.



"The prison administration is continuously striving for the mental strengthening, personality development, and positive thinking of inmates to bring them back into the mainstream of society," Superintendent of Thane Central Prison Rani Bhosale said.



Sable addressed the gathering by comparing the correctional facility to a school, noting that uniformed officers and prison staff serve as teachers guiding inmates toward positive transformation.



Prison authorities emphasised that blending recreation with psychological counselling plays a vital role in encouraging self-reflection, boosting inmate morale, and preparing individuals for a respectable life upon release.