Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Marathi actor Nilesh Sable counsels Thane prison inmates

Fri, 13 November 2026
Share:
18:54
Representational image
Representational image
In an effort to promote mental well-being and rehabilitation among inmates, the Thane Central Prison hosted a motivational and counselling session featuring popular Marathi actor Nilesh Sable, officials said on Friday.

Jointly organised by the prison administration and Pune-based Maher Mahila Pratishthan on Thursday, the programme focused on mental well-being and positive personality development of the inmates, a release issued by the jail authorities said.

"The prison administration is continuously striving for the mental strengthening, personality development, and positive thinking of inmates to bring them back into the mainstream of society," Superintendent of Thane Central Prison Rani Bhosale said.

Sable addressed the gathering by comparing the correctional facility to a school, noting that uniformed officers and prison staff serve as teachers guiding inmates toward positive transformation.

Prison authorities emphasised that blending recreation with psychological counselling plays a vital role in encouraging self-reflection, boosting inmate morale, and preparing individuals for a respectable life upon release.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI, AI Express suspend Riyadh, Dammam flights till Nov 30
LIVE! AI, AI Express suspend Riyadh, Dammam flights till Nov 30

23 killed in bus-truck collision in Assam; toll may rise
23 killed in bus-truck collision in Assam; toll may rise

A tragic head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people and injuries to 20 others. Many of the deceased were college students....

Manipur tension escalates as 4 Nagas killed in militant attack
Manipur tension escalates as 4 Nagas killed in militant attack

Suspected militants killed four Naga individuals, including two women, in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday. This incident occurred a day after a Kuki woman was killed in Senapati. The opposition Congress has criticised the BJP...

'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi
'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one debate, claiming he possesses proof of allegations against Modi on his phone, which he alleges is being tapped by the Prime...

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia had seen how Narasimha Rao had taken advantage of her political naivety and tried to undermine the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family.'