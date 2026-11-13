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Manuja Gautam Shroff buys M K Sons Fine Jewels' shares for Rs 26 cr

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
15.44 lakh shares of the newly listed M K Sons Fine Jewels have been bought by Manuja Gautam Shroff for Rs 26 crore. 

Shroff picked up the shares via two open-market transactions since the company's stock market debut earlier this month.

As per NSE bulk deal data, Shroff purchased 4,33,333 equity shares on the day of the listing on November 4 and She followed it up with a larger purchase of 11,11,113 shares on November 12. 

The two transactions together add up to 15.44 lakh shares worth Rs 25.85 crore.

M K Sons Fine Jewels, which has been in the retail jewellery business since 2012 and is engaged in the marketing and sale of gold, diamond and cubic zirconia (CZ) jewelry, operates five showrooms -- three in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad.

The company made its stock market debut on November 4 following its initial public offering and is listed on the NSE and BSE.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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