Mann unlikely to get govt clearance for Lahore event

22:57

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

The government on Friday indicated that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is unlikely to get clearance to attend a conference in Lahore, citing its policy towards Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.



The ministry of external affairs said India has an established national policy in terms of relations with various countries and everyone is expected to follow it.



The Punjab chief minister has been reportedly invited as chief guest to the fourth International Punjabi Conference to be held in Lahore from November 27 to 29.



"When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everybody to abide by it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.



"As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad is concerned, an assessment is made by this ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly," he said.



"As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand," he added.