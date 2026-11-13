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Manipur: Bandh enforced after Kuki woman's death

Fri, 13 November 2026
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11:25
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Manipur's Kangpokpi district saw normal life getting disrupted due to a bandh on November 13, Friday. 

A tribal organisation observed a shutdown to protest against the killing of a woman in a gunfight that ensued between rival gangs on Thursday.

Normal life was impacted as markets were shut and buses and autorickshaws remained off the roads after the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) called the 48-hour shutdown.

COTU announced that schools, medical and emergency services would be exempted from the bandh. 

A COTU functionary alleged that security arrangements under the Senapati district's superintendent of police failed, causing an unsafe environment and the death of the 42-year-old Kuki woman.

He demanded the withdrawal of central and state security forces, particularly those operating under the command of the Senapati district SP.

The ethnic violence in Manipur erupted in May 2023 and has been ongoing ever since between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities. Thousands have become homeless and over 300 deaths have taken place. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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