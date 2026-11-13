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Khwaja Is '100% Wrong': Cummins

Fri, 13 November 2026
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07:30
IMAGE: Umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth confront Australia's Cameron Bancroft in the Test match against South Africa at PPC Newlands in Cape Town, March 24, 2018. Photograph: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images/Getty Images/Rediff Archives
IMAGE: Umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth confront Australia's Cameron Bancroft in the Test match against South Africa at PPC Newlands in Cape Town, March 24, 2018. Photograph: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images/Getty Images/Rediff Archives
In a 68-minute news conference on Friday morning, Australia Captain Pat Cummins called Usman Khawaja's claims over the sandpaper scandal, '100% wrong' and 'utter nonsense'.

Khawaja's memoir Sabr (Patience) alleged that the Australian team -- including fast bowlers Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood -- were in on the plan to use sandpaper in the 2018 Test against South Africa.

'When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100% wrong,' Cummins said.

'I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening.

'He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense.'

'Usman is a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations.'

'In his book he's been casual with my life and the lives of many others.'

Cummins and Khawaja played 56 Tests together. They also played domestic cricket with New South Wales.

-- REDIFF CRICKET

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