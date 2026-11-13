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Jensen Huang Had A Third Relationship: Reuters

Fri, 13 November 2026
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09:23
IMAGE: Then Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, October 19, 2026. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
IMAGE: Then Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, October 19, 2026. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
Reuters reports this morning that Jensen Huang 'had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter'.

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday following revelations that he had relationships with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

Nvidia's board appointed Chief Finance Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. 

US President Donald Trump, who The New York Times reports, had spoken to Jensen Huang on Tuesday and urged him not to resign, has recommended former Apple CEO Tim Cook for the Nvidia job. 

Cook would, however, be handicapped by his apparent lack of domain expertise over artificial intelligence, Nvidia's specialty.

--REDIFF NEWS

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