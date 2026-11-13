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Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh granted 1-day parole

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, was on Friday granted one-day custody parole by a court in Amritsar to attend the last rites of his grandmother, his lawyers said.

Singh's grandmother Charan Kaur, 84, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness after which the MP's family moved a court in Amritsar, seeking his temporary release.

The mortal remains of Kaur have been kept at the family's native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar.

The family was seeking four days of parole, from November 14 to November 17. However, on Friday, the court granted one-day custody parole.

The MP's arrival here depends how soon all formalities for his temporary release are completed, his lawyer Karamvir Singh said.

After the demise of Kaur, the family had postponed her last rites, saying they will wait for Amritpal Singh to attend the cremation.

Karamvir Singh said Amritpal Singh wished to be present for his grandmother's last rites.

The district court had earlier permitted the jailed leader to interact with his grandmother through a 10-minute video call from the Dibrugarh Central Jail where he was currently lodged.

However, the video call was not facilitated, since his grandmother was critical, the lawyers said.

Singh is currently lodged in a jail in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. He was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23, 2023, following a manhunt of over a month.

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